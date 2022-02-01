Previous
Flowing by ajisaac
Photo 2241

Flowing

A view from the iron bridge above the Afon Dulas where it falls over a dam in Ffynone woods.

This time of year there is plenty of water!
1st February 2022 1st Feb 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
