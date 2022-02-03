Sign up
Photo 2240
Welcome to my pasture.
Just love this smiling expression on one of the local sheep which says 'Welcome to my pasture'!
Taken on the windswept slopes near Mwnt Cove.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
smile
,
eyes
,
face
,
sky
,
outside
,
legs
,
leg
,
grass
,
animal
,
fun
,
eye
,
view
,
hill
,
outdoors
,
head
,
landscape
,
coat
,
smiling
,
sheep
,
wool
,
monochrome
,
horns
,
greyscale
,
sheepskin
,
woolly
