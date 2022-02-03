Previous
Welcome to my pasture. by ajisaac
Photo 2240

Welcome to my pasture.

Just love this smiling expression on one of the local sheep which says 'Welcome to my pasture'!

Taken on the windswept slopes near Mwnt Cove.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
