Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2246
Lead Boot
Having 'Lead Boots' - a metaphor for 'being weighed down' (not that is me!!!).
Shot is of the metallic foot of a 'modern' coracle fisherman sculpture that stands near the centre of Cenarth village, near the famous falls.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2265
photos
68
followers
105
following
620% complete
View this month »
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
street
,
view
,
landscape
,
art
,
statue
,
metal
,
concrete
,
modern
,
sculpture
,
foot
,
plate
,
monochrome
,
boot
,
metallic
,
bolt
,
pov
,
nut
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close