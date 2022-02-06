Previous
Lead Boot by ajisaac
Photo 2246

Lead Boot

Having 'Lead Boots' - a metaphor for 'being weighed down' (not that is me!!!).

Shot is of the metallic foot of a 'modern' coracle fisherman sculpture that stands near the centre of Cenarth village, near the famous falls.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
