Other side of the tunnel

The other side of the tunnel to my post from 09th February.



This time I took a torch with me and tracked through the relatively short tunnel (although in the middle of it you couldn't see light from either tunnel exit.)



The tunnel floor was in good condition, no holes, falls from stone etc. as was both the walls and tunnel top.



This is part of the Great Western Railway expansion line constructed in 1895, which ran from Llandyssil to Newcastle Emlyn.

