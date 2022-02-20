Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2258
Other side of the tunnel
The other side of the tunnel to my post from 09th February.
This time I took a torch with me and tracked through the relatively short tunnel (although in the middle of it you couldn't see light from either tunnel exit.)
The tunnel floor was in good condition, no holes, falls from stone etc. as was both the walls and tunnel top.
This is part of the Great Western Railway expansion line constructed in 1895, which ran from Llandyssil to Newcastle Emlyn.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2261
photos
68
followers
105
following
619% complete
View this month »
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outside
,
old
,
woods
,
tunnel
,
bank
,
view
,
railway
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
track
,
woodland
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
wood
,
history
,
colour
,
railway-line
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close