Photo 2258
Like A Fish Out Of Water
'Like a fish out of water' - meaning a person in a completely unsuitable environment or situation.
Shot taken outside the 'Salmon Leap' looking towards the bridge at Cenarth Falls.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2258
photos
68
followers
104
following
618% complete
View this month »
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
22nd February 2022 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
smile
,
face
,
bridge
,
outside
,
street
,
fun
,
eye
,
fish
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
statue
,
metal
,
tarmac
,
texture
,
mouth
,
metallic
,
pov
