Photo 2264
Black Day
Black Day for Ukraine...
Black Day for Europe....
Black Day for the World....
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
