Red Kites Delight

These are not the most clear pictures as it was very difficult to track the red kites as thy kept swooping & looping.



Taken just outside the village of Cilgerran in Pembrokeshire.



We also have them soar above the fields where I live.



This magnificently graceful bird of prey is unmistakable with its reddish-brown body, angled wings and deeply forked tail.



It was saved from national extinction by one of the world's longest-running protection programmes.



It has now been successfully re-introduced to England and Scotland. Red kites are listed under Schedule 1 of The Wildlife and Countryside Act.