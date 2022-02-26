Red Kites Delight

Previous
These are not the most clear pictures as it was very difficult to track the red kites as thy kept swooping & looping.

Taken just outside the village of Cilgerran in Pembrokeshire.

We also have them soar above the fields where I live.

This magnificently graceful bird of prey is unmistakable with its reddish-brown body, angled wings and deeply forked tail.

It was saved from national extinction by one of the world's longest-running protection programmes.

It has now been successfully re-introduced to England and Scotland. Red kites are listed under Schedule 1 of The Wildlife and Countryside Act.
