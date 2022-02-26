Sign up
Photo 2263
Red Kites Delight
These are not the most clear pictures as it was very difficult to track the red kites as thy kept swooping & looping.
Taken just outside the village of Cilgerran in Pembrokeshire.
We also have them soar above the fields where I live.
This magnificently graceful bird of prey is unmistakable with its reddish-brown body, angled wings and deeply forked tail.
It was saved from national extinction by one of the world's longest-running protection programmes.
It has now been successfully re-introduced to England and Scotland. Red kites are listed under Schedule 1 of The Wildlife and Countryside Act.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2263
photos
68
followers
105
following
620% complete
View this month »
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
birds
,
outside
,
bird
,
outdoors
,
fly
,
feathers
,
flying
,
wings
,
tail
,
natural
,
wing
,
kite
,
soaring
