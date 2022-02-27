Previous
Next
'Un-safe' as Houses! by ajisaac
Photo 2266

'Un-safe' as Houses!

It was snowing and very dark when last I visited this building, which I believe is 'Mill House' near Glogue Quarry in Pembrokeshire.

Looking at the old maps there was also a saw mill and mill pond nearby which fed the water turbine but there are no remains of these now.

A bit brighter today but still very cold.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise