Photo 2266
'Un-safe' as Houses!
It was snowing and very dark when last I visited this building, which I believe is 'Mill House' near Glogue Quarry in Pembrokeshire.
Looking at the old maps there was also a saw mill and mill pond nearby which fed the water turbine but there are no remains of these now.
A bit brighter today but still very cold.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
rubbish
,
window
,
outside
,
street
,
trees
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
ruin
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
history
,
wall
,
building
,
walls
,
rubble
,
ruins
,
ruined
,
timber
,
walling
