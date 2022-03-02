The Crawler

A woodlouse (plural woodlice) is a crustacean from the monophyletic suborder 'Oniscidea' within the isopods.



They get their name from often being found in old wood.



The woodlouse has a shell-like exoskeleton, which it must progressively shed as it grows. The moult takes place in two stages; the back half is lost first, followed two or three days later by the front. This method of moulting is different from that of most arthropods, which shed their cuticle in a single process.



A female woodlouse will keep fertilised eggs in a marsupium on the underside of her body, which covers the under surface of the thorax and is formed by overlapping plates attached to the bases of the first five pairs of legs.



They hatch into offspring that look like small white woodlice curled up in balls, although initially without the last pair of legs. The mother then appears to "give birth" to her offspring. Females are also capable of reproducing asexually.



Despite being crustaceans like lobsters or crabs, woodlice are said to have an unpleasant taste similar to "strong urine" - not that I can remember though when I ate them as a child!!!!