Photo 2269
In the winter light
The winter light is so beautiful at this time - I love seeing the rays of light dispersing throughout the trees.
Shot taken at Ffynone woods.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
1
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2269
photos
67
followers
105
following
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
light
,
sunlight
,
outside
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
woodland
,
rays
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
moss
,
solar
,
foliage
,
sunrays
,
streaming
Jacqueline
ace
Beautifully captured sunbeams!
March 7th, 2022
