In the winter light by ajisaac
Photo 2269

In the winter light

The winter light is so beautiful at this time - I love seeing the rays of light dispersing throughout the trees.

Shot taken at Ffynone woods.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

ajisaac

ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautifully captured sunbeams!
March 7th, 2022  
