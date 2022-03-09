Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2275
Looking upwards to higher ground
A view from Penygroes Independent Chapel graveyard towards the summit of Foel Drygarn in the Preseli Hills.
On the top of Foel Drygarn there are at least 227 hut platforms with a commanding view of the surrounding area.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2279
photos
66
followers
100
following
624% complete
View this month »
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
2278
2279
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
black
,
green
,
sky
,
church
,
outside
,
street
,
cloud
,
grass
,
view
,
hill
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
outdoor
,
cemetery
,
graveyard
,
line
,
hedge
,
row
,
graves
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close