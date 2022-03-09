Previous
Looking upwards to higher ground by ajisaac
Looking upwards to higher ground

A view from Penygroes Independent Chapel graveyard towards the summit of Foel Drygarn in the Preseli Hills.

On the top of Foel Drygarn there are at least 227 hut platforms with a commanding view of the surrounding area.
9th March 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
