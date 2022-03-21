A New Mug Shot

A 'mug shot' is a photographic portrait of a person from the shoulders up (often used by police departments for recording purposes).



It's Etymology is from "Mug" an English slang term for "face", dating from the 18th century.



Mug shot can more loosely mean any small picture of a face used for any reason.



Here's my 'New Mug Shot' - caught relaxing reading the papers and drinking my coffee!!!



