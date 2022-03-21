Previous
A New Mug Shot by ajisaac
A New Mug Shot

A 'mug shot' is a photographic portrait of a person from the shoulders up (often used by police departments for recording purposes).

It's Etymology is from "Mug" an English slang term for "face", dating from the 18th century.

Mug shot can more loosely mean any small picture of a face used for any reason.

Here's my 'New Mug Shot' - caught relaxing reading the papers and drinking my coffee!!!

21st March 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

kali ace
hahaha this is brilliant!
March 21st, 2022  
