Awaiting my love by ajisaac
Photo 2283

Awaiting my love

A solitary mermaid awaits on the shoreline the sailor she loves who is yet to return from his voyage.....

Shot taken of the St Dogmaels mermaid statue looking towards Poppit.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
