Photo 2289
Please Sir I Want Some More
Young 'Squirrel Oliver' says 'Please Sir I want some more....!'
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
face
,
ears
,
outside
,
nose
,
animal
,
fun
,
eye
,
outdoors
,
hands
,
garden
,
closeup
,
candid
,
small
,
fur
,
furry
