Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2296
Walking the plank
Return to Glogue Quarries near Crymych in Pembrokeshire.
This is me walking the plank to get across to the old mill near the Quarries, although it doesn't look that high from the point of view of the shot, it is probably a 8ft drop!
Below me would have been water from a stream that fed the mill race, however it is now dried up/diverted.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2308
photos
68
followers
103
following
632% complete
View this month »
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
shoes
,
feet
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
legs
,
leg
,
fun
,
outdoors
,
shoe
,
walking
,
wood
,
foot
,
outdoor
,
monochrome
,
pov
,
greyscale
,
plank
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close