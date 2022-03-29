Previous
Next
Walking the plank by ajisaac
Photo 2296

Walking the plank

Return to Glogue Quarries near Crymych in Pembrokeshire.

This is me walking the plank to get across to the old mill near the Quarries, although it doesn't look that high from the point of view of the shot, it is probably a 8ft drop!

Below me would have been water from a stream that fed the mill race, however it is now dried up/diverted.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise