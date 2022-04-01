Sign up
Photo 2300
Welsh Wellingtons
Managed to capture these pair of 'Welsh Wellingtons' on a wet Welsh Day, and no its not an April Fool's shot, they actually exist on a bottom of a pair of human legs!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
white
,
red
,
green
,
feet
,
outside
,
water
,
fun
,
color
,
outdoors
,
wet
,
boots
,
tread
,
dragon
,
foot
,
closeup
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
wellies
,
footwear
,
boot
,
leisure
,
coloured
,
welly
Jacqueline
ace
Those are great!
May 20th, 2022
