Welsh Wellingtons by ajisaac
Welsh Wellingtons

Managed to capture these pair of 'Welsh Wellingtons' on a wet Welsh Day, and no its not an April Fool's shot, they actually exist on a bottom of a pair of human legs!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Jacqueline ace
Those are great!
May 20th, 2022  
