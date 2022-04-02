The Chain

The Chain - Fleetwood Mac



Listen to the wind blow, watch the sun rise

Running in the shadows, damn your love, damn your lies



And if, you don't love me now

You will never love me again

I can still hear you saying

You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)



And if you don't love me now

You will never love me again

I can still hear you saying

You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)



Listen to the wind blow, down comes the night

Running in the shadows, damn your love, damn your lies

Break the silence, damn the dark, damn the light



And if you don't love me now

You will never love me again

I can still hear you saying

You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)



And if you don't love me now

You will never love me again

I can still hear you saying

You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)



And if you don't love me now

You will never love me again

I can still hear you saying

You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)



Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)

Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)

Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)

Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)

Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)

Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)



Songwriters: Christine McVie / John McVie / Lindsey Buckingham / Mick Fleetwood / Stephanie Nicks



The Chain lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd., Reach Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group



