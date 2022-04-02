Listen to the wind blow, watch the sun rise
Running in the shadows, damn your love, damn your lies
And if, you don't love me now
You will never love me again
I can still hear you saying
You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)
And if you don't love me now
You will never love me again
I can still hear you saying
You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)
Listen to the wind blow, down comes the night
Running in the shadows, damn your love, damn your lies
Break the silence, damn the dark, damn the light
And if you don't love me now
You will never love me again
I can still hear you saying
You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)
And if you don't love me now
You will never love me again
I can still hear you saying
You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)
And if you don't love me now
You will never love me again
I can still hear you saying
You would never break the chain (Never break the chain)
Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)
Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)
Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)
Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)
Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)
Chain keep us together (running in the shadow)