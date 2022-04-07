Previous
Next
Long Misty Days by ajisaac
Photo 2291

Long Misty Days

Long Misty Days down at Cenarth...reminds me of the Robin Trower song of the same name.

Long misty days
Told me they would change their ways
Once in a while will come my way

The thrill is gone
Misty days linger on and on
Once in a while is here to stay

We feed this fire
Lovers in a nursery rhyme
The words belong to you
And the melody was mine

Long misty days
Told me in a million ways
Once in a while will come my way

Oh how the moon
Shining at a lonely room
Weeping willow cry for me

Sing me a song
Simple as the day is long
I love someone crying to be free

And take the sky
And tell me if the moon is blue
And if it's meant to be
That my melody was used

Long misty days
Told me in a million ways
Once in a while will come my way

Long misty days
Told me they would change the ways
Once in a while is here to stay

Songwriters: James Dewar / Robin Trower
Long Misty Days lyrics © BMG Rights Management

7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise