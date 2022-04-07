Sign up
Photo 2291
Long Misty Days
Long Misty Days down at Cenarth...reminds me of the Robin Trower song of the same name.
Long misty days
Told me they would change their ways
Once in a while will come my way
The thrill is gone
Misty days linger on and on
Once in a while is here to stay
We feed this fire
Lovers in a nursery rhyme
The words belong to you
And the melody was mine
Long misty days
Told me in a million ways
Once in a while will come my way
Oh how the moon
Shining at a lonely room
Weeping willow cry for me
Sing me a song
Simple as the day is long
I love someone crying to be free
And take the sky
And tell me if the moon is blue
And if it's meant to be
That my melody was used
Long misty days
Told me in a million ways
Once in a while will come my way
Long misty days
Told me they would change the ways
Once in a while is here to stay
Songwriters: James Dewar / Robin Trower
Long Misty Days lyrics © BMG Rights Management
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2291
photos
70
followers
103
following
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bridge
,
hole
,
outside
,
water
,
old
,
trees
,
branches
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
mist
,
arch
,
circle
,
misty
,
archway
,
cenarth
