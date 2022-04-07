Long Misty Days

Long Misty Days down at Cenarth...reminds me of the Robin Trower song of the same name.



Long misty days

Told me they would change their ways

Once in a while will come my way



The thrill is gone

Misty days linger on and on

Once in a while is here to stay



We feed this fire

Lovers in a nursery rhyme

The words belong to you

And the melody was mine



Long misty days

Told me in a million ways

Once in a while will come my way



Oh how the moon

Shining at a lonely room

Weeping willow cry for me



Sing me a song

Simple as the day is long

I love someone crying to be free



And take the sky

And tell me if the moon is blue

And if it's meant to be

That my melody was used



Long misty days

Told me in a million ways

Once in a while will come my way



Long misty days

Told me they would change the ways

Once in a while is here to stay



Songwriters: James Dewar / Robin Trower

Long Misty Days lyrics © BMG Rights Management



