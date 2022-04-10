Sign up
Photo 2293
Braveheart
Braveheart or Foolish Heart...?
A brave/foolish swimmer enters the cold waters of Cardigan Bay at Aberporth Beach today....
Well at least he'll keep his head warm!!!!
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
2
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2293
photos
70
followers
103
following
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
Tags
hat
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
legs
,
leg
,
man
,
fun
,
color
,
waves
,
view
,
outdoors
,
head
,
landscape
,
back
,
arm
,
seaside
,
outdoor
,
arms
,
colour
,
shoulders
,
leisure
,
coastal
JackieR
ace
That bobble hat will keep them warm!!!
April 10th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Love the beanie!
April 10th, 2022
