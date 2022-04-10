Previous
Braveheart by ajisaac
Photo 2293

Braveheart

Braveheart or Foolish Heart...?

A brave/foolish swimmer enters the cold waters of Cardigan Bay at Aberporth Beach today....

Well at least he'll keep his head warm!!!!
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
That bobble hat will keep them warm!!!
April 10th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Love the beanie!
April 10th, 2022  
