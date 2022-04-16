Previous
Next
Pecking Order by ajisaac
Photo 2315

Pecking Order

This shot just reminds me that sometimes us humans are just like the birds (in this case seagulls in particular) who peck at their food, hence my title 'Pecking Order'

Shot taken down near the sea front at the popular coastal town of Tenby in Pembrokeshire, where there are plenty of seagulls to peck at your food if you let them!
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise