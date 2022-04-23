Previous
Next
Snapped by ajisaac
Photo 2322

Snapped

I just 'snapped' a 'snapper'!!!

Shot taken at Cenarth Falls in (only just) Carmarthenshire.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise