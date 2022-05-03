Stony Face

A carving from the oldest building in the small town of Llandysul, which is the Church of St Tysul, dating back to the 13th century.



It stands on an ancient foundation named after the Welsh saint, Saint Tysul, who founded it in the 6th century.



St Tysul was the grandson of Ceredig, the ruler who gave his name to the kingdom, now the county of Ceredigion. (or Cardiganshire)



The Anglicised form, Cardigan, also derives from the name Ceredigion. St Tysul was also the first cousin of St David, the patron saint of Wales, whose cathedral is located in St Davids, on the north-west coast of Pembrokeshire.



In the choir vestry of St Tysul Church, is an important collection of early Christian inscribed stones, including the Velvor Stone, commemorating Velvoria, daughter of Brohomaglus.



This ancient stone is inscribed in both Latin and Ogham, the ancient Irish script.