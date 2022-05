Layzee Dayzee Landing Pad

The common or English daisy (Bellis perennis) is in some respects a flower of such a simple design, but, if you look closer at the head the patterns contained within the circumference of it are incredible.



The name "daisy" is considered a corruption of "day's eye", because the whole head closes at night and opens in the morning.



Geoffrey Chaucer called it "eye of the day".



In Medieval times it was commonly known as "Mary's Rose".