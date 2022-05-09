Sign up
Photo 2337
River of Trees
Have 'inverted' the colour(s) in my shot showing an upward look at one of my local woodland areas.
I think the 'white' branches look like rivers and their many tributaries hence my title.
Not sure if I have achieved fully the effect though (?)
9th May 2022
9th May 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2344
photos
68
followers
102
following
642% complete
View this month »
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
black
,
white
,
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
color
,
trees
,
branches
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
woodland
,
art
,
artwork
,
colour
,
up
,
foliage
,
framed
,
arty
Leave a Comment
