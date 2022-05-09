Previous
Next
River of Trees by ajisaac
Photo 2337

River of Trees

Have 'inverted' the colour(s) in my shot showing an upward look at one of my local woodland areas.

I think the 'white' branches look like rivers and their many tributaries hence my title.

Not sure if I have achieved fully the effect though (?)
9th May 2022 9th May 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
642% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise