Photo 2320
Making a splash
About 15 miles from where I live is the small town of Llandysul, which is perched on the banks of the River Teifi that was a thriving centre of the textile industry in the 19th century.
The textile industry has long since past but now due to the River Teifi carving out the rock beds through the narrow river valley thousands of years ago, the town is a major leisure attraction.
The town offers a range of outdoor facilities to include canoeing, kayaking, rock climbing and abseiling, coasteering, raft building, mountain biking and team building.
The town has become a real destination for people to come to from all over the UK and the world to use the facilities, its river and the natural environment.
Here's just one of those enjoying 'making a splash'!
16th May 2022
16th May 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
16th May 2022 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
fun
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
kayak
,
leisure
,
canoe
,
paddle
