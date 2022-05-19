Sign up
Photo 2328
Peeking at Duck
A quiet day out on the River Teifi Estuary near Cardigan 'Peeking at Duck'!
Here's the only one in range of my camera contently making its way to its destination.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
outside
,
water
,
bird
,
shadow
,
view
,
outdoors
,
head
,
river
,
landscape
,
duck
,
beak
,
monochrome
,
ripples
,
minimal
,
minimalistic
Jacqueline
ace
Great high key and minimalistic capture!
May 20th, 2022
