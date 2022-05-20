Previous
Still falling by ajisaac
Photo 2347

Still falling

Here we are at Cenarth Falls again - a favourite place and just 3 miles down the road.

Always wonderful to see the H2O 'still falling' in all seasons, sometimes dramatic, sometimes restrained, but always magical!
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
