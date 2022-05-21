Behind a closed door

This is the ageing door to Ramoth Baptist Church Hall in Abercych.



The church next door was built in 1826, I'm not sure if the hall was constructed at the same time.



Sadly since the church & church hall closed a few years ago nothing has happened to the buildings.



The current owners do not seem to care about investing in protecting the buildings: not sure why they wanted them in the first place!



Maybe in the near future things may change.



