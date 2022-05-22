Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2351
Me and my shadow
Just a simple shot of the 'Bellis Perennis', the common daisy, against the tarmac road.
Just 'me and my shadow' said the daisy!
(Plus - an added bonus if you can see it; a small red bug on the white petals I didn't know was there when I took the photos)
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2357
photos
69
followers
104
following
645% complete
View this month »
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
yellow
,
outside
,
street
,
flower
,
shadow
,
color
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
petals
,
patterns
,
closeup
,
stem
,
texture
,
colour
,
petal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close