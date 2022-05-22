Previous
Me and my shadow by ajisaac
Photo 2351

Me and my shadow

Just a simple shot of the 'Bellis Perennis', the common daisy, against the tarmac road.

Just 'me and my shadow' said the daisy!

(Plus - an added bonus if you can see it; a small red bug on the white petals I didn't know was there when I took the photos)
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
