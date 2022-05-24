Sign up
Photo 2352
I Spy Pop Eye
Found in an abandoned farmhouse outhouse on one of my not so urban explores - an old TV Comic Annual (year unknown) featuring Popeye amongst others.
Its curious what you find in these locations!
24th May 2022
24th May 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and collage.
June 6th, 2022
