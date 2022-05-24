Previous
I Spy Pop Eye by ajisaac
I Spy Pop Eye

Found in an abandoned farmhouse outhouse on one of my not so urban explores - an old TV Comic Annual (year unknown) featuring Popeye amongst others.

Its curious what you find in these locations!
24th May 2022 24th May 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne ace
Great shot and collage.
June 6th, 2022  
