I'll be creepin' by ajisaac
Ivy can look fantastic on old buildings but without careful control can inflict some serious damage not on to the façade of the place but also to the building structural condition.

This is a shot of some 'cut-back' ivy that has been slowing creeping over Ramoth Chapel in my village after the Chapel closed some years ago.

Currently 'derelict' I am hoping that the ivy hasn't seriously damaged the structure of Ramoth as it has historical importance for the village.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
