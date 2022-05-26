Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2351
I'll be creepin'
Ivy can look fantastic on old buildings but without careful control can inflict some serious damage not on to the façade of the place but also to the building structural condition.
This is a shot of some 'cut-back' ivy that has been slowing creeping over Ramoth Chapel in my village after the Chapel closed some years ago.
Currently 'derelict' I am hoping that the ivy hasn't seriously damaged the structure of Ramoth as it has historical importance for the village.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2355
photos
69
followers
104
following
645% complete
View this month »
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
window
,
plant
,
church
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
decay
,
glass
,
color
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
wall
,
patterns
,
ivy
,
colour
,
arch
,
historic
,
creeper
,
greepin
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close