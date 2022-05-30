Sign up
Photo 2352
Bouldering on
Early morning river walk along the Teifi at Cenarth.
This is upstream from the famous river falls and currently the river levels are quite low - normally this time of year the rocks/boulders you see would be covered with water.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2352
photos
68
followers
103
following
644% complete
View this month »
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
30th May 2022 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
light
,
outside
,
water
,
rocks
,
morning
,
color
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
river
,
landscape
,
woodland
,
rocky
,
colour
,
moss
,
riverbank
,
boulder
,
mossy
,
boulders
