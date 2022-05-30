Previous
Bouldering on by ajisaac
Photo 2352

Bouldering on

Early morning river walk along the Teifi at Cenarth.

This is upstream from the famous river falls and currently the river levels are quite low - normally this time of year the rocks/boulders you see would be covered with water.
30th May 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
