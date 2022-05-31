Roving

A single vehicle passes by on the silent road through moorland above Brecha Forest in northern Carmarthenshire; the top edge of the forest is seen on the horizon.



Brechfa Forest is the modern name for part of the ancient Glyn Cothi Forest.



Glyn Cothi Forest was managed for centuries by local people in order to provide building materials, products and grazing.



In 1283, following the final defeat of Wales by Edward I, Glyn Cothi became a Royal Forest administered under Forest Law for several centuries.



Since those days a very different forest has developed. In the 1900s Brechfa Forest was replanted with conifers by the Forestry Commission to boost Britain’s timber reserve after the heavy use of timber in the First World War.



Brechfa Forest covers some 6500 hectares and is looked after by Natural Resources Wales for the benefit of people, wildlife and timber production.