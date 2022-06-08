Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2363
Aerial View
Is this an aerial shot of land and water?
Yes - it is but perhaps not what you think.
It looks like an aerial shot from high above looking down on the landscape and water (lake/sea).
Indeed it is an aerial shot but only about 3ft above the subject matter - in fact it is a shot of mossy coloured rock and the hollow created by the river full of water!!
Shot along the river bed of the River Teifi at Llandysul, Ceredigion (Cardiganshire)
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2363
photos
70
followers
105
following
647% complete
View this month »
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
macro
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
patterns
,
closeup
,
outdoor
,
texture
,
wild
,
aerial
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close