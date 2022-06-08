Previous
Aerial View by ajisaac
Aerial View

Is this an aerial shot of land and water?
Yes - it is but perhaps not what you think.

It looks like an aerial shot from high above looking down on the landscape and water (lake/sea).

Indeed it is an aerial shot but only about 3ft above the subject matter - in fact it is a shot of mossy coloured rock and the hollow created by the river full of water!!

Shot along the river bed of the River Teifi at Llandysul, Ceredigion (Cardiganshire)
ajisaac

@ajisaac
