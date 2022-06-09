Tooty Flutey

Mr 'Tooty Flutey' in concert...sorry don't remember his name...!!



Does anyone remember 'Tooty Frotties' sweets axed by Nestle in 2019 after 60 years.



Apparently according to a Nestlé spokesperson said they'd decided to axe the sweets because they weren't proving popular enough with shoppers.



They explained: "Sweet tastes and trends change of the years and Tooty Frooties have become much less popular in the decades since their launch''



Not with me...!!