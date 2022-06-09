Previous
Tooty Flutey by ajisaac
Photo 2367

Tooty Flutey

Mr 'Tooty Flutey' in concert...sorry don't remember his name...!!

Does anyone remember 'Tooty Frotties' sweets axed by Nestle in 2019 after 60 years.

Apparently according to a Nestlé spokesperson said they'd decided to axe the sweets because they weren't proving popular enough with shoppers.

They explained: "Sweet tastes and trends change of the years and Tooty Frooties have become much less popular in the decades since their launch''

Not with me...!!
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
