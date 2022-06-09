Sign up
Photo 2367
Tooty Flutey
Mr 'Tooty Flutey' in concert...sorry don't remember his name...!!
Does anyone remember 'Tooty Frotties' sweets axed by Nestle in 2019 after 60 years.
Apparently according to a Nestlé spokesperson said they'd decided to axe the sweets because they weren't proving popular enough with shoppers.
They explained: "Sweet tastes and trends change of the years and Tooty Frooties have become much less popular in the decades since their launch''
Not with me...!!
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
glasses
,
face
,
music
,
shadow
,
nose
,
man
,
eye
,
color
,
colours
,
head
,
abstract
,
closeup
,
candid
,
colour
,
flute
,
inside
,
musical
,
fruity
,
indoors
,
leisure
,
coloured
