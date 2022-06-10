Previous
Next
Lost Sole by ajisaac
Photo 2369

Lost Sole

Found this 'lost sole' at the top the shoreline away from the main beach along The Parrog at Newport.

I often wonder how some of the items get lost.....?
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise