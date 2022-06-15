Previous
What's in the box? by ajisaac
What's in the box?

'What's in the box?' you ask.
'I've no idea' I reply!

Another find from my explorations out in an abandoned farm hut.

Please note - I do not remove the objects photographed but they remain intact and in place where I find them!

15th June 2022

ajisaac

ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
