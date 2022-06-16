Previous
The Gathering by ajisaac
Photo 2374

The Gathering

Out on the moors at Rhos Fach (meaning 'small heath') yesterday and it looks like all the clouds above are gathering around this ancient bluestone in the heart of the moor.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
