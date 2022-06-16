Sign up
Photo 2374
The Gathering
Out on the moors at Rhos Fach (meaning 'small heath') yesterday and it looks like all the clouds above are gathering around this ancient bluestone in the heart of the moor.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2382
photos
69
followers
105
following
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
15th June 2022 9:29am
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
cloud
,
stone
,
clouds
,
cloudy
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
shape
,
patterns
,
closeup
,
outdoor
,
texture
,
up
,
pov
,
surface
,
swirling
