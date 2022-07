Greenbeard's Glow

They say when you see 'Greenbeard's Glow'; on the morrow the 'ghosts of ancient pirates young and old, claimed by the sea arise from the dark murky waters of the deep and walk into the local coastal villages & towns to find their living relatives and call them to a life in the deep with themselves'......



'Greenbeard's glow' spotted on the cliffs of Tresaith Beach, near Aberporth in Ceredigion.