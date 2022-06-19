Previous
Losing the thread by ajisaac
Photo 2370

Losing the thread

The wonderful light sand down at The Parrog in Newport, Pembrokeshire looks almost Mediterranean.

Spotted 'losing the thread' - a single fisherman trying to rethread his line.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
