Photo 2380
On the doorstep
Spotted this simple but in my opinion delightful little doorstep display on the step of 'Hen Capel' - 'Old Chapel' in the village of Llechyrd.
The Chapel is now a home which looks very cared for.
I believe it was first built in 1709 & then rebuilt (extended) in 1834.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2388
photos
69
followers
105
following
654% complete
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
Tags
green
,
door
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
flower
,
old
,
pot
,
color
,
view
,
outdoors
,
doorway
,
landscape
,
pottery
,
letters
,
chapel
,
words
,
colour
,
step
,
signage
