On the doorstep by ajisaac
Photo 2380

On the doorstep

Spotted this simple but in my opinion delightful little doorstep display on the step of 'Hen Capel' - 'Old Chapel' in the village of Llechyrd.

The Chapel is now a home which looks very cared for.

I believe it was first built in 1709 & then rebuilt (extended) in 1834.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
