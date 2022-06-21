Sign up
Photo 2380
Being Nosey
A very curious and what appears to be a somewhat sad/slightly concerned dragon peers down from his lofty perch.....
Perhaps the 'dragon slayers' are coming down the village high street to exact their justice.....
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
21st June 2022 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
face
,
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
old
,
nose
,
fun
,
eye
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
art
,
metal
,
sculpture
,
dragon
,
closeup
,
texture
,
monochrome
,
mouth
,
metallic
,
greyscale
