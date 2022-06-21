Previous
Next
Being Nosey by ajisaac
Photo 2380

Being Nosey

A very curious and what appears to be a somewhat sad/slightly concerned dragon peers down from his lofty perch.....

Perhaps the 'dragon slayers' are coming down the village high street to exact their justice.....

21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
653% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise