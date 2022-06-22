Sign up
Photo 2371
Uncovered
Another discovery I uncovered whilst gardening for an elderly gentleman on his overgrown land I am helping to clear!
I believe its some attachment for an old tractor; this only part of the item; possibly the front carrier bar of a trailer used for the hay load.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
Tags
green
,
hole
,
outside
,
old
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rust
,
abandoned
,
metal
,
bracket
,
machinery
,
closeup
,
texture
,
rusted
,
rusty
,
discovery
,
metallic
,
overgrown
