Its a waiting game...
Photo 2370

Its a waiting game...

'Its a waiting game' for this lone cormorant on his fishing trip today....

Spotted along the River Cleddau at Neyland in Pembrokeshire.
24th June 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
