'SPECTRE'

'SPECTRE' - is Blofeld back?



Spotted in 'dry dock' at the marina in Neyland, Pembrokeshire.



Is Ernst Stavro Blofeld's Spectre Phantom 40 getting a refit to do battle with his nemesis Bond - James Bond????



Is Neyland a secret Spectre base???



Is the secret out????.....look out for 007!

