Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2371
'SPECTRE'
'SPECTRE' - is Blofeld back?
Spotted in 'dry dock' at the marina in Neyland, Pembrokeshire.
Is Ernst Stavro Blofeld's Spectre Phantom 40 getting a refit to do battle with his nemesis Bond - James Bond????
Is Neyland a secret Spectre base???
Is the secret out????.....look out for 007!
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2371
photos
70
followers
105
following
649% complete
View this month »
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
writing
,
outside
,
glass
,
fun
,
film
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
views
,
boat
,
logo
,
octopus
,
collage
,
transport
,
marina
,
outdoor
,
words
,
engineering
,
image
,
marine
,
spectre
,
james-bond
,
#jamesbond
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close