Photo 2377
Leafing on the edge
I loved this ant displaying its acrobat skills as it is 'leafing on the edge'.
Taken at home in the front rockery garden bit!
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2377
photos
70
followers
104
following
651% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
29th June 2022 11:56am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
legs
,
leaf
,
shadow
,
waterdrop
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
insect
,
garden
,
ant
,
closeup
,
small
,
colour
,
hanging
,
edge
Jacqueline
ace
Great close-up
July 2nd, 2022
