Leafing on the edge by ajisaac
Leafing on the edge

I loved this ant displaying its acrobat skills as it is 'leafing on the edge'.

Taken at home in the front rockery garden bit!
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

ajisaac

ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Jacqueline ace
Great close-up
July 2nd, 2022  
