Balancing Act by ajisaac
Photo 2380

Balancing Act

Part of one of the 'strange' dome like mounds of rocks that are found on the Preseli Hills at 'Carnedd Meibion Owen' near Cilgwyn in Pembrokeshire.

'Carnedd Meibion Owen' means the 'Cairns of the sons of Owen'.

This part is performing a 'balancing act' with gravity!

If you climb on the rocks you have amazing 360 degree views across the Preseli's and the North Coast towards Newport.
