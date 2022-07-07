Previous
Natural Diving Board by ajisaac
Photo 2397

Natural Diving Board

Out on Tresaith Beach (near Aberporth) at low tide and discovered what would make a natural diving board; although make sure you use it at high tide!

You may also notice the layers of stone fragmentation and colour deposits that have been formed whilst it had been compressed many years ago.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details

