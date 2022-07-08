Previous
It is written... by ajisaac
Photo 2396

It is written...

An ancient form of 'graffiti' .....?

Popular with children, teenagers & adults alike, writing ones name or a message on trees still is one of things that us humans seem to do.

In older days trees were often used as way post markers, carved with arrow directions, symbols & signs etc.

These specimen is within Ffynone Woods, near Newchapel, just about 3 miles from where I live.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
JackieR ace
Poor, scarred tree!
August 17th, 2022  
