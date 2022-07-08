Sign up
Photo 2396
It is written...
An ancient form of 'graffiti' .....?
Popular with children, teenagers & adults alike, writing ones name or a message on trees still is one of things that us humans seem to do.
In older days trees were often used as way post markers, carved with arrow directions, symbols & signs etc.
These specimen is within Ffynone Woods, near Newchapel, just about 3 miles from where I live.
8th July 2022
Tags
tree
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
old
,
graffiti
,
woods
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
woodland
,
art
,
trunk
,
wood
,
symbol
,
grey
,
carved
,
carving
,
letters
,
outdoor
,
words
,
word
,
written
JackieR
ace
Poor, scarred tree!
August 17th, 2022
