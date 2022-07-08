It is written...

An ancient form of 'graffiti' .....?



Popular with children, teenagers & adults alike, writing ones name or a message on trees still is one of things that us humans seem to do.



In older days trees were often used as way post markers, carved with arrow directions, symbols & signs etc.



These specimen is within Ffynone Woods, near Newchapel, just about 3 miles from where I live.