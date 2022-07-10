Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2392
To the Mystic Shore of Adventure
Two intrepid explorers set off 'to the mystic shore of adventure........'
What awaits them on the distant shoreline....?
Shot taken at Pwllgwaelod, near Dinas Cross, towards Fishguard bay.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2393
photos
69
followers
105
following
655% complete
View this month »
2386
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
10th July 2022 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
outdoor
,
shore
,
kayak
,
leisure
,
shoreline
,
canoe
,
seascape
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close