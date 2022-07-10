Previous
Next
To the Mystic Shore of Adventure by ajisaac
Photo 2392

To the Mystic Shore of Adventure

Two intrepid explorers set off 'to the mystic shore of adventure........'

What awaits them on the distant shoreline....?

Shot taken at Pwllgwaelod, near Dinas Cross, towards Fishguard bay.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise